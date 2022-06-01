IPPB to gather digital life certificates, inks MoU with TN

CHENNAI: The State government, on Tuesday, signed an MoU with the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for obtaining the life certificate from pensioners through doorstep services of the postal department.

According to the MoU, signed in the presence of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, IPPB will obtain digital life certificate through Jeevan Pramaan Portal to avoid pensioners from visiting the department in person. IPPB has agreed to offer the door-step services at Rs 70 per digital life certificate.

Around 7,15,761 State government pensioners including family pensioners submit their life certificate during July, August and September every year for annual mustering.

At present, mustering can be done by pensioners either through direct mustering (physical appearance), submission of life certificate through post or through digital life certificate through Jeevan Pramaan Portal by using biometric device.

Due to the pandemic, exemption from annual mustering was granted for 2 years. Now, the State government has issued orders for 5 modes of annual mustering from July to September this year, including the door-step services of IPPB.