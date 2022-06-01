Economic crisis in Lanka pushes 3 more persons to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With Sri Lanka facing an acute economic crisis, the migration of people coming to India continues as three more persons from the island nation reached Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Rameswaram Marine police found them at the seashore near the Gothandaramar temple during a routine inspection. The three who reached the shores of Tamil Nadu are L. Anistan, Jesintha Mary alias Akhila and her son Pravin Sanjay.

The police said that the three had reached Rameswaram in a fibre boat and had landed on the shores of the state in the wee hours of Wednesday.

It may be noted that after the crisis in the island nation, 80 Sri Lankan nationals have arrived on the Tamil Nadu coast and they have all been taken in as refugees. They are now lodged in the Mandapam camp in Rameswaram.

The police said that the three persons will be questioned in detail on their travel, the amount spent on the trip, and their antecedents before being lodged in the Mandapam refugee camp.

Tamil Nadu has already sent provisions and other essentials to Sri Lanka and the state has an emotional connect with the Tamil diaspora in the island nation. The government of Tamil Nadu has decided that those reaching the shores of Tamil Nadu will be directly lodged at Mandapam after basic questioning.