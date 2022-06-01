Camel ferrying illegal sand detained

MADURAI: A man who used a camel to illegally carry mined sand from a stream at Paluvakkudai village near Kalayarkoil of Sivaganga district landed in trouble as police spotted it. The incident occurred in the midnight of May 28 when Kalayarkoil Inspector of Police unusually spotted the camel dragging a cart laden with sand, sources on Tuesday said. However, police forwarded a report to the Tahsildar of Kalayarkoil and based on it, the cart was seized and animal was detained. Yet no case has been filed.