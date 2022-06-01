30 toilets vanish in Sivaganga; probe on

CHENNAI: At least 30 toilets constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission in a panchayat in Sivaganga district have ‘vanished’ in thin air, according to an FIR registered by the DVAC. The accused officers had allegedly swindled the money meant for the toilets’ construction, DVAC noted.

It has registered a case against village panchayat secretary Muthukannu and eight former BDOs in Maravamangalam, Sivaganga. The case was registered based on a complaint from one Pandi Kannan regarding the toilets constructed under the SBM (gramin) between 2015-2019.

The panchayat secretary, with the help of BDOs, had allegedly swindled the money in various ways, in some cases showing records of having constructed two toilets for one family but had just one built. In certain cases, permission was given to construct a toilet, but was never built.

There were even records showing toilets were constructed in the name of people staying in rented houses, the DVAC noted. From 2015 to 2019, it was shown that 403 toilets were constructed in a particular panchayat as per records, but only 373 toilets were built.

The accused had swindled money meant for 30 toilets without constructing them, it was alleged. The DVAC registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act along with IPC Sections 120 (b), 167, 409 and 420.