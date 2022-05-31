Tiruchy Corporation presents surplus budget

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy City Corporation on Monday presented the budget with a surplus of Rs 92.49 lakh with several developmental works and promised introduction of kindergarten classes in all the corporation schools.

The chairperson of taxation and finance committee T Muthuselvam presented the budget in the presence of Mayor Mu Anbalagan for the financial year 202223 with a projection of Rs 2,140.11 crore income and Rs 2,139.19 crore expenditure and the surplus of Rs 92.49 lakh.

Out of the total income 64 per cent was allocated to the staff salary, the whole 25 per cent was allotted for the repair and maintenance works and 4 per cent for administrative expenditures. The budget focused on road development and adequate drinking water supply. While a fund of Rs 32.50 crore was sanctioned for the road facilities in all 65 wards, a fund of Rs 40 crore has been allocated for the construction of new corporation building.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has proposed to introduce LKG and UKG in all the corporation-run schools. While there are classes from 1 to 12 functioning, these kindergarten classes would increase the admission for which a proposal to the School Education Department would be made. While a fund of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for the maintenance works and construction of new buildings for anganwadis. The budget discussion meeting has been scheduled on June 6.