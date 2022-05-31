Several TN districts to receive rains for at least one week

CHENNAI: As the southwest monsoon extends over some parts of South and interior districts of North Tamil Nadu, several districts are likely to get a heavy spell for at least a week, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai on Tuesday.

In addition, officials stated that with rains in the State, the maximum temperature for June month to be normal.

“It is common that the southwest monsoon extends over Tamil Nadu. Moderate to heavy spell is likely to occur over several districts of Tamil Nadu – Dharmapuri, Erode, the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Salem, Tirupur, and Coimbatore for the next five to seven days. And expected to gradually decrease, ” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC.

The centre cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 4. Strong wind is expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over Southwest Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala and adjoining Kanniyakumari Coast. Also, coastal areas of South Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar, southwest Bay of Bengal, and Gulf of Mannar.

During the summer season, Chennai city did not experience a soaring maximum temperature like the previous years. Similarly, even in June the temperature is expected to be normal as usual.

As far as Chennai is concerned, some areas get light to moderate rains. And the maximum temperature is expected to surge to 40 degree Celsius for the next two days.

Bloggers tweeted, “While north coastal Tamil Nadu is likely to remain the hottest part of the state, a slight chance for sea breeze induced thunderstorms exists for the northwest suburbs of Chennai city. Also, moderate to heavy rains are likely over west interior Tamil Nadu.”

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Nilgiris 10 cm, Tiruchy 6 cm, Pudukottai 4 cm, Cuddalore, Ramathapuram, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Coimbatore received 3 cm rainfall each.