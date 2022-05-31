Google’s customised read-along app for TN students in 2 weeks

CHENNAI: Google’s Read-Along app with its customised features is likely to be released within two weeks for students of Classes 1 to 9. A 12-member team of government school teachers across Tamil Nadu is currently working on the app under the guidance of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT). Additionally, the team released a video on how to use the app.

Google’s Read-Along app can be downloaded from the play store and to bring enthusiasm among children the Education department has also announced a reading marathon between June 1 and 12. To address the gap in reading capabilities among government school students, Chief Minister MK Stalin in early May announced a partnership between Google and School Education Department.

Speaking to DT Next, a government school teacher who is part of the 12-member team said the Read-Along app is already present in the google play store. However, the app currently does not have full features that cater to students of Classes 1 to 9. “Hence we have customised the app and fed Tamil and English curriculums into the app in the first phase. In the second phase, social and science curriculums will be added,” said the teacher.

“To make the app interesting, the audio and language pronunciation of in-build reading buddy Diya is being modified. Also, as the summer holidays are underway, we can use the app to improve skills by taking part in the reading marathon,” added the teacher.