Farmers want CM to announce kuruvai package during Delta visit

TIRUCHY: Farmers urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to announce the kuruvai special package and crop loan from all banks during his visit to the Cauvery Delta region for inspection of the ongoing desilt works on Monday.

As many as 683 desilt works to a distance of 4,965 km at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore has been underway in the Cauvery Delta region and the Chief Minister has scheduled a two-day visit to inspect the ongoing works and interact with farmers. As part of the visit, the Chief Minister arrived at Thanjavur, where the desilt works to a distance of 1,356 km to the tune of Rs 21 crore was being carried out. Totally, 170 works have been undertaken in the district and almost all works are nearing completion.

Initially, the Chief Minister inspected the desilt works at Peelanodai drain at Kokkeri village in Thanjavur being done at a cost of Rs 14.50 lakh. Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver explained the details about the ongoing desilt works in the district. The Chief Minister also watched a video recording of the ongoing desilt works in the district.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers, led by NV Kannan of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, met the Chief Minister and urged him to announce the Kuruvai Special Package and ensure the distribution of quality seeds and adequate availability of fertilizers. They also appealed to the Chief Minister to disburse crop loans in cooperative and nationalised banks.

Another section of farmers, led by Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, urged the Chief

Minister to credit the fund of kuruvai special package directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, which would avoid delay in withdrawal of funds for cultivation works.

Ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu, MRK Panneerselvam and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and other officials accompanied Stalin. Subsequently, he proceeded to Velankanni in Nagapattinam district from where he is scheduled to visit Tharangambadi and a few places in Tiruvarur district.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister paid a surprise visit to the Tiruchy City Corporation where he received petitions from the public and interacted with them . Stalin also visited the veteran DMK leader Tiruchy Selvendran at his residence in Woraiyur and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister also inquired with the Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahman about the ongoing smart city works, integrated bus terminus works, basic amenities like drinking water, drainages and health care services undertaken in the city.