Cluster in Chengalpattu takes TN’s new cases to 89

CHENNAI: In Tamil Nadu, 89 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday, that brings the total number of cases to 34,55,376. In addition to the 25 cases reported at a private institution in Chengalpattu on Sunday, 42 more have been reported positive on Monday, after 826 samples were taken. The highest of 46 cases were in Chengalpattu, while Chennai had 33. Two cases in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Tirunelveli respectively, and a case each in Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur. With 12,824 samples being tested in the past 24 hours, the total positivity rate in TN stood at 0.5%, while the highest TPR - 2.5% - was in Chengalpattu. About 44 people were discharged across the State. The total number of recoveries is 34,16,858. Death toll stands at 38,025.