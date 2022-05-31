TamilNadu

Class 10 boy celebrates end of board exams, drowns in sea near Chennai

Venkatesan is a native of Payyanur, next to Mahablipuram. His son Panneerselvam, 15 years old, studied in Class 10 at a school in the same area.
Class 10 boy celebrates end of board exams, drowns in sea near Chennai
Representative Image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old Class 10 student was dragged into the sea wave while going to take a bath with friends to celebrate the end of Class 10 board exam near Mahabalipuram.

Venkatesan is a native of Payyanur, next to Mahablipuram. His son Panneerselvam, 15 years old, studied in Class 10 at a school in the same area.

When the friends went to celebrate the end of final examinations yesterday, Panneerselvam drowned in the sea after a huge tide sucked him away while he was playing. Friends who were standing nearby and taking a bath could not even try to save him. Police were immediately informed and fire brigade have launched a hunt for him in the sea.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Chennai
Board exams
Class 10 Boy
Class 10 boy dies
student drowns in sea
Mahablipuram

Related Stories

No stories found.