Class 10 boy celebrates end of board exams, drowns in sea near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old Class 10 student was dragged into the sea wave while going to take a bath with friends to celebrate the end of Class 10 board exam near Mahabalipuram.

Venkatesan is a native of Payyanur, next to Mahablipuram. His son Panneerselvam, 15 years old, studied in Class 10 at a school in the same area.

When the friends went to celebrate the end of final examinations yesterday, Panneerselvam drowned in the sea after a huge tide sucked him away while he was playing. Friends who were standing nearby and taking a bath could not even try to save him. Police were immediately informed and fire brigade have launched a hunt for him in the sea.