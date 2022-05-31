BJP to hold hunger strikes in Tiruchy seeking fuel price reduction

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday announced that his party would hold hunger strike at the district headquarters and a massive rally in Tiruchy if the DMK government fails to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel as promised in its election manifesto.

“If the DMK government does not slash the VAT within 20 days, we will observe hunger strikes in all district headquarters. If it fails to do it in 30 days, we will organise a massive rally in Tiruchy which will mark the downfall of the DMK and rise of BJP in the state,” said Annamalai while addressing the party’s rally at Rajarathinam Stadium.

BJP leader claimed that Chief Minister MK Stalin went to Cauvery Delta districts following the announcement of his party’s rally towards the State Secretariat against non-reduction of the fuel prices.

“Even though the DMK promised to reduce the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre, it did not fulfil it yet. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought down petrol and diesel prices by Rs 14.50 and Rs 17 respectively in the last six months without making any poll promise of reducing fuel prices, ” he said.

Annamalai, an ex-IPS officer, hit out at the state government over the prevailing law and order situation and increasing incidents of murders and the sale of contrabands. “Ganja is being sold in every street. If the situation continues, Tamil Nadu will soon turn into a ganja capital, ” he said.

Pointing out that the DMK ministers are camping in their districts to pass resolutions to anoint the prince in waiting as a minister, in a reference to the demand to make DMK youth wind leader Udhayanidhi a minister, he said that at the same time, Prime Minister was holding interaction with the children who lost their parents to Covid.