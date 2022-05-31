Abducted businessman rescued, 9-member gang arrested in Salem

CHENNAI: Special team formed by the Avadi police commissioner has rounded up a nine-member gang in Attur near Salem for allegedly abducting a businessman from Kovur near Poonamallee from the latter house on Monday afternoon. The businessman, Suresh Kumar, a Sri Lankan native, was rescued from Salem.

The gang entered his bungalow in Kovur by posing as possible buyers as the owner had advertised on a digital platform that the house was for sale.

The gang was led by Muthuswamy, 39, a native of Cuddalore. Police said that a relative of the businessman Suresh Kumar had some money deal with Muthuswamy.

As they could not get the financial dispute settled with him, he and his associates abducted the businessman and planned to force him to change ownership of the house in Kovur, worth a few crores of rupees, to their name.

The police recovered the four-wheeler that was used for the kidnap.

On Monday afternoon, the gang reached the house of Suresh Kumar as buyers and later at knifepoint tied his hands with rope and took him into their car. Before fleeing the scene, the group had told Suresh Kumar’s family that in order to release him they should give the ransom.

The family then lodged a complaint at Mangadu police station based on which the police started an investigation. Apart from Muthuswamy, the police arrested eight other persons named Ravirajan, Babu, Manikandan, Rajasekhar, Aravind Raj, all from Cuddalore, Aravind of Thanjavur, Pitchaimuthu from Tiruchy and Rajarajan from Poonamalee.