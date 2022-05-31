813 bank accounts frozen after 494 cases booked against ganja peddlers

MADURAI: Following a crackdown by the South Zone police on ganja sellers and peddlers, 813 bank accounts have been put under a freeze while 494 ganja related cases have been booked against offenders across 10 southern districts over the last two weeks. Madurai district recorded the highest number of cases in the southern region with as many as 114 ganja cases booked, resulting in a freeze of 191 bank accounts. With a freeze of 146 bank accounts in 81 cases, the Theni district comes second. Also, 90 offenders facing ganja related cases have been detained under the Goondas Act. In Madurai district, intangible assets worth Rs 37 lakh were frozen while Sedapatti police have frozen properties worth Rs 59 lakh. In Dindigul Rs 1.8 crore worth of assets were frozen.