UPSC topper Swathi from Kovai aims to work for betterment of farmers

COIMBATORE: T Swathi Sree (25), who emerged as a State topper in the UPSC exam by securing 42nd All India Rank, has set her priority to help improve the livelihood of farmers.

A resident of Coimbatore, Swathi Sree is a graduate in BSc Agriculture. Her mother G Lakshmi is a retired postal staff while her father K Thiyagarajan is a businessman and her sister T Indira is pursuing B Tech in food technology.

Since her childhood, Swathi developed an interest towards agriculture on seeing her grandparents involved in farming. “It was while studying in college, I realised that I could do a better service to farmers, If I become an IAS officer. I am now happy that I could make it,” she said.

In her previous attempt, Swathi Sree secured 126th rank and was allotted IRS cadre. However, she was determined and worked harder to achieve her goal in the third attempt.