Two sexual offenders in Madurai detained under Goondas Act

MADURAI: Two men were detained under the Goondas Act in Madurai after being charged for sexually assaulting minor girls. They were found acting in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order in Madurai city. The accused have been identified as M Murugesan (56) of Prasanna Colony, Avaniyapuram and K Ramesh (55) of Bharathiyar Street, Prasanna Colony. Commissioner of Police, Madurai City T Senthil Kumar has ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The duo were lodged in central jail in Madurai, sources said.