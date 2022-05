CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations on Monday announced that bonus marks will be given for 2 questions in Class 2 Chemistry subject.

The Department of school education has announced that those who have written question No. 9 or 5 in Part 1 and those who have written question No. 29 in Part 2 will be given full marks. The announcement was made by the Directorate of Government Examinations following a complaint that the questions were incorrect.