Test creates equal chance for all, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said that NEET has created equal opportunities for all.

Inaugurating free NEET coaching for government school students in Namakkal, Annamalai said before introducing the entrance exam, the students had to struggle with separate entrance exams for joining government and private medical colleges.

“The fee was also high then. As NEET is being held in a fair and transparent manner, many backward students are able to pursue medical education now. With this, equal opportunities have been created for all,” he said.

Urging students to shed fear of NEET and face the exam with confidence, the BJP leader said that a record 1.42 lakh students have applied to write NEET in Tamil Nadu, this time.

“As compared to last year, 30,000 more students are taking the exam in the state. A total of 18 lakh students are appearing for the exam across the country. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that students can write the exam in their mother tongue, 34,300 students have preferred to write in Tamil,” Annamalai said.

Terming 58 per cent of students passing NEET in Tamil Nadu last year as a rare feat not achieved by any other state, Annamalai said, the changes made to the syllabus has given confidence that the pass per cent would go past 70 per cent this year. “Tamil Nadu will become a role model in the entire country,” he said.