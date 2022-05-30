TANSIM to launch StartupTN BrandLabs, StartupTN Launchpad initiatives

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) would soon launch two initiatives “StartupTN BrandLabs” and “StartupTN Launchpad” for the benefit of startups in the State. State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister TM Anbarasan will launch the initiatives at IIT-M research park premises on Tuesday, May 31.

StartupTN BrandLabs would be a community-based forum comprising successful entrepreneurs, emerging startups at various stages, and aspirants, including students, to learn and unlearn all about marketing and branding, a statement issued by TANSIM mission director and CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan said.

“Branding is the winning proposition for any company. Most entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu have been traditionally maintaining a low-key culture in branding their products or services. StartupTN BrandLabs is a knowledge and networking forum with branding experts from across the world and start-up companies to continuously interact and evolve path-breaking branding strategies, ” Ramanathan added. The branding guidance program will be a community-driven forum powered by TANSIM for emerging startups to gain initial market traction, the statement added.

StartupTN Launchpad, an initiative of StartupTN BrandLabs, would be a platform for TN-based startups to launch their novel products and services without having to spend heavily on it during the early days. Aspiring startups who intend to make use of the platform could fill up the details in the application form online under the StartupTN Launchpad section at www.startuptn.in on or before the 10th of every month to showcase their product/service in the month.

Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO of Bharat Matrimony, C K Kumaravel, co-founder and CEO of Natural Salon and SPA, Nishanth Chandran, founder and CEO of Tendercuts, and Jahabar Sadique, co-founder and CEO of Chai Kings will share their experiences during the launch.