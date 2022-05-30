National Edu Policy has good features, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday reiterated the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) as it has several good features.

"Kindly go through the NEP and you could see it is a highly comprehensive document. But unfortunately, many people have not read it,” he claimed at a convocation function at Tamil Nadu Open University.

Urging the university to go through the NEP document, the Governor said the NEP has the provision for the students, who discontinue their studies, could continue again in the college. He said whenever he goes for a convocation he would ask the faculty to go through NEP document thoroughly.

While appreciating more female participation in higher education, Ravi said that female students, who get degrees, outnumbered the boys.

"It is encouraging to see more female students were getting degrees when I go for various convocations,” he said adding at the same time how many female degree holders go for employment.

Encouraging the idea of TN Open University to join hands with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras for doing research activities, he said IIT-Madras was involved in doing cutting edge technologies.

He also highlighted the initiative taken by the Union government to bring back the students, who got stuck in war-ravaged Ukraine. He said India had requested both Russia and Ukraine to suspend the war so that they could vacate the students safe. "Both the countries have accepted our request,” he said.