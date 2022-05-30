‘Madurai AIIMS to be operational by 2024 end’

MADURAI: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the funding agency for the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital, which is to come up at Thoppur in Madurai district, has sought expression of interest for detailed project report for the AIIMS project.

The state government has completely handed over required lands for the project, under which a compound wall is raised. The dream project is expected to be completed either by the end of 2024 or at the beginning of 2025, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said in Madurai on Sunday.

Inspecting infrastructural development projects in Government Medical College Hospital here, he said the initial cost of the AIIMS project was estimated at Rs1,200 crore and it has risen to Rs 1,950 crore now. No doubt, the AIIMS Hospital in Madurai would be on a par with Delhi with all facilities.

However, the delay in the construction of the AIIMS Hospital is a cause for concern for all, he told reporters.