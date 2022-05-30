I-T Department raids on Kovai restaurant chain continue for 2nd day

COIMBATORE: The Income Tax Department sleuths conducted searches for the second consecutive day on Sunday on the premises of a popular chain of restaurants in Coimbatore for alleged tax evasions. Around 40 teams from the I-T Department carried out the search simultaneously in the restaurants located in different parts of the city, besides at the residences of its owners and others. The officials checked documents and accounts fed into the computer to know if the revenue had been inflated. However, the raids did not cause any hindrance to the business in the restaurants.