HC moved for establishing ‘Amma Canteens’ across highways

CHENNAI: A petitioner from Tirunelveli had approached the Madras High Court seeking direction for implementing the Amma canteen schemes at every 25 km stretch in the State Highways and National Highways across Tamil Nadu.

S Ayya, a resident of Palayamkottai town of Tirunelveli district had filed the petition stating that to ensure the hygienic and unadulterated foodstuffs to people, it is necessary to implement the Amma / government-aided canteens at every 25 kilometers stretch of State Highways and National Highways in TN.

“I made a representation to the government on November 3, 2021, asking to establish Amma canteens at every 25 km stretch of the SH and NH roads. However, it was not considered by the authorities. The unavailability of wayside amenities often discourages tourists from taking to the roads, especially if they are traveling with family. The unavailability of hygienic restrooms or eateries poses risk for female travelers and infants, ” the petitioner said in his affidavit.

He also said that the growing menace of selling unhygienic, unhealthy, and expired food in the motels at exorbitant prices serves as a threat to travelers and freight carriers taking these routes.

“The recent cancellation of the motel contract by TNSTC on 27.01.2022 for the motels situated at the National Highway near Mamandur Chengalpattu throws light on the above fact. In order to protect Article 21 and the Right of Access to Food, the state should ensure the functioning of Amma canteens, ” Ayya noted.