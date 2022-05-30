HC directs TN, Union govt to produce waste management policy copy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Union government and State government to file a copy of the waste management policy framed by the Planning Commission to prevent the usage of plastics and plastic waste materials.

A division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by Tamil Nadu and Puducherry plastic manufacturer’s association.

The petitioner association prayed for a direction to lift the plastic ban imposed by the State government in 2018.

When the matter was taken for hearing the Tamil Nadu government and union government had submitted affidavits explaining the actions being taken by the governments to implement the ban on single-use plastic materials as well as to manage the plastic wastes.

After recording the submissions made by the respondents, the bench held that it was also brought to the notice of the Court that a waste management policy has been framed by the planning commission, which has been forwarded to all the chief secretaries of the State.

“The policy is said to have been sent to the additional chief secretary, environment, climate change, and forest department. The government pleader is directed to produce a copy of the said policy on the next hearing date,” the bench held and posted the matter to June 13.

State Municipal Administration and Greater Chennai Corporation appraised the court about the actions taken by the government to prevent the usage of single-use plastics.

The GCC informed that it has seized about 11,478 kilograms of plastic materials through the surprise inspections conducted in the shops. The state municipal administration submitted that it has conducted meetings with the residential welfare association and they seized about 2,310 kgs of plastic.

The union submitted that it has framed rules and sent them to all the Chief Secretaries for effective implementation.