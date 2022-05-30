Don’t embarrass party leadership by seeking cabinet berth for me: Udhay

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary cum Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin has sought to put to bed speculation about his inclusion in the State cabinet.
In a suo motu statement issued by him late Monday, Udhayanidhi urged his party cadre not to embarrass the party leadership by adopting resolutions seeking to make him a minister in the State government.
Referring to the resolutions adopted for his ministerial elevation in the recent meetings of Tiruchy, Dindigul and Thanjavur district party units, Udhayanidhi said that he has learnt that resolutions adopted in the district units have been forwarded to the high command.
“I will forever be grateful for the confidence and affection you have in my continuous party work, “ he said, adding that he has been discharging his duty as the constituency MLA and youth wing secretary to the best of his potential even while gearing up for efforts to take the party to the youths.
“I kindly request you not to cause embarrassment to the party high command by adopting resolutions seeking cabinet berth for me out of affection. We are aware that the party high command knows when and what decisions to make,” said Udhayanidhi, in the statement posted on his official Twitter handle.
“Hence, let us strive to bring more fame to the party and the government as per the diktat of the party president who has been raised on the path laid down by Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar and Perasiriyar,” he added.