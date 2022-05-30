Don’t embarrass party leadership by seeking cabinet berth for me: Udhay

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary cum Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin has sought to put to bed speculation about his inclusion in the State cabinet.

In a suo motu statement issued by him late Monday, Udhayanidhi urged his party cadre not to embarrass the party leadership by adopting resolutions seeking to make him a minister in the State government.

Referring to the resolutions adopted for his ministerial elevation in the recent meetings of Tiruchy, Dindigul and Thanjavur district party units, Udhayanidhi said that he has learnt that resolutions adopted in the district units have been forwarded to the high command.