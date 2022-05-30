Anti-poaching watcher injured in sloth bear attack in The Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: An anti-poaching watcher suffered an injury after being attacked by a sloth bear in The Nilgiris on Saturday. According to the Forest Department, a team of four anti-poaching watchers were on a routine patrol in the Theppakadu range, when a bear emerged from the dense bush and began to attack anti-poaching watcher Bomman. “It bit his left hand. The other three staff however came to his rescue and chased away the bear. He was immediately rushed to Masinagudi Government Hospital and then to Ooty Government Hospital for further treatment,” said an official.