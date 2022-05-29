TN witnesses slight uptick in Covid-19 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a surge in the cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, reporting 77 daily cases, after 25 cases were reported at a private institution in Kelambakkam in Chengalpattu as part of contact tracing after few positive cases were reported.

The standard cluster control measures have been put in place and testing of symptomatic persons in the institution and saturation testing of the remaining students is being done.

Chennai reported 32 cases, while 30 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Chengalpattu. At least three COVID-19 cases were reported in Coimbatore and Thiruvallur, while one case each was reported in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Ranipet and Theni.

As many as five imported cases including three cases from Singapore and two cases from USA were reported.

About 14,407 people were tested for COVID-19 in the State in the past 24 hours, with overall TPR being 0.4 percent. Chennai reported a TPR of 1.7 percent and 1.3 TPR was reported in Chengalpattu.

As many as 41 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State post treatment, taking the total recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 34,16,814.

No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the State, as the toll remains at 38,025.