Tamil Nadu to attract business investments from Germany

Following UAE and Switzerland, Tamil Nadu govt is expected to attract business investment in Germany.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's pavilion is set to participate in a trade show, Hannover Messe - 2022, in Germany that is all set to begin from May 30 to June 2.

It has been reported that the Tamil Nadu government has plans to attract investment in the sectors of energy, manufacturing, networking and logistics.

Previously, in the international exhibition that hosted 192 countries in Dubai, from October 2021 to March 2022, showcased Tamil Nadu's thriving sectors such as handloom and agriculture in the State's pavilion on March 26 and 27.

