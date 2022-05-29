Stay away from online rummy, warns DGP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu head of police force DGP C Sylendra Babu advised people not to get into the trap of online rummy seeing celebrities endorsing it.

The officer noted that the online rummy is a lure and pointed out that one may win in initial rounds to keep the player in the game and later he would start losing money in a large way.

In a video released by the state police head-quarters, DGP noted that even some cinema actors were reportedly endorsing the online rummy through advertisements. “But please remember the entire thing is a fraud. And don’t think you can become rich by playing online rummy. Please stay away from online rummy. Nobody is going to give you so much money,” Sylendra Babu said, asking the online rummy players to stay away from such activities.