SP Muthuraman appointed head of committee for Kalaignar award

CHENNAI: State government appointed renowned film director SP Muthuraman as head of the committee to select the recipients of 'Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award'. A Government Order (GO) was issued to give effect to the appointment.

According to the order, along with Muthuraman, actor Nasar who is also the President of Nadigar Sangam and director Karu Pazhaniappan will be the members of the selection committee. The recipient selected by the committee will receive the award on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Jun 3, every year.

The announcement to honour achievers of Tamil cinema with 'Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award' was announced by Minister of Information and Publicity MP Saminathan in the state Assembly during the recently completed Assembly session. The award is one of the premier awards as it carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh along with a momento.