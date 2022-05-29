Ryots allege poor quality materials used for new check dam, seek action

TIRUCHY: Alleging poor quality of under construction check dam across Vettaru in Thanjavur, the farmers staged a protest on Saturday demanding to replace the structure.

It is said, as water branched from Vettaru at Suraikayur head canal at Kavalur panchayat in Thanjavur has not been flowing freely and reached the cultivable lands via irrigation canals, the farmers from the village were demanding a check dam across Vettaru. As per their demand, a fund of Rs 4.88 crore was allocated for the construction of a check dam and the work was undergoing with three feet width and three feet high.

Meanwhile, the farmers from the village who inspected the check dam found that it was poor in quality and substandard materials are reportedly used for the construction. They claimed that the structure may not withstand waterflow.

On Saturday, the farmers from Kavalur and Suraikayur villages gathered in the construction site and staged a protest against the PWD Water Resource Department officials. They claimed that the construction had been undertaken carelessly and in a haste. They claimed that the structure may be destroyed at any time.

If there is any damage in the check dam, the irrigation to Suraikkayur and Kavalur would be affected. They demanded to remove the structure under construction and replace it with a good quality check dam instead. The farmers raised slogans in support of their demand.