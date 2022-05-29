Ramnad cops recover jewels, valuables robbed from murdered fisherwoman

MADURAI: The Ramanathapuram police recovered jewels and other valuables snatched away from the recently murdered victim Chandra, a 45-year-old fisherwoman of Vadakadu near Rameswaram, after two migrant labourers were arrested.

The recovered jewels include a ‘thali’ with the image of Goddess Amman, four gold coins, a pair of silver ‘metti’, a nose ring and two brass rings have been handed over to the victim’s relatives, Superintendent of Police E Karthik said on Saturday. Those arrested and remanded in custody are S Prakash (22) and H Ranjan Rana (34) and they belong to Odisha.

The victim, who stepped out of her house to collect seaweed to earn her livelihood did not return evening, was allegedly raped and murdered on Tuesday and her body was found on the same night at Narikuzhi near a private shrimp farm.

Meanwhile, Rameswaram Municipal Chairman Nazar Khan issued a statement to submit details of workers from other states and those employing them in hotels, construction work, and shrimp farms and also in ‘paani puri’ stalls. The details including name, age, photograph, Aadhaar card, cell phone number, name of the working company and employer, employer’s cell phone number and Aadhaar number should be submitted within June 15.