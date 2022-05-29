P Chidambaram's RS candidature from TN gets Sonia's nod

CHENNAI: AICC (All India Congress Committee) has announced P Chidambaram and nine others as candidates for biennial Rajya Sabha polls to be held soon.

In a statement issued on Sunday, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik announced that Congress chief “Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of the following persons as candidates of congress to contest in the biennial elections for Rajya Sabha” from the respective states. Apart from Chidambaram, the list of candidates also included Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Former union finance minister P Chidambaram will be nominated to the upper house of the Parliament with the support of DMK from Tamil Nadu. DT Next had reported last week that Chidambaram would be the lone

Congress candidate for the RS nomination. The ruling DMK has already announced three candidates, who filed their nomination a couple of days ago for the June 10 election.