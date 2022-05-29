Met dept predicts heavy rains for several districts of TN

CHENNAI: With the southeast monsoon started in Kerala on Sunday, several districts of Tamil Nadu get heavy rainfall warning for the next 24 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai.

However, other districts will witness an increase in the maximum temperature in the coming days.

“Heavy rain is likely to occur over western ghats (Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Thenkasi, and Virudhunagar), Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours.

As the southeast monsoon started in Kerala, light to moderate weather is expected in western ghats districts in the coming days, ” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, and some places are likely to get thunderstorms with light rains for the next 48 hours. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city surged.

The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 39.5 degrees Celsius and 39.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius and 27.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

“Typical pre-monsoon like conditions are prevailing and heat based. thunderstorms to continue in Tamil Nadu. Those massive clouds won’t reach Kerala but will go down. While Chennai continues to record the highest maximum temperature, the terrible days will continue for next one week,” tweeted Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John.

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Madurai was 7 cm, followed by Kanyakumari 5 cm, Pudukottai 3 cm, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul received 3 cm of rainfall each.