Government aims at creating drug-free Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian flagged off a walkathon organised by a private hospital to commemorate No Tobacco Day (observed on 31st May) on Sunday.

He said that the State Food Safety Department has seized tobacco products of about 799 tonnes from more than 600 places across the State since 2013.

He said that 102 tonnes of tobacco products worth Rs 6.80 crore have been seized since the DMK came into power and 21 shops have been closed down.

"Not only have these been confiscated, but 3,063 shops have been issued warning notices. 21 stores are sealed. Although it is currently under control, the event is specially organised to create awareness among the people against the use of Tobacco. We aim to create a drug free State," he said.