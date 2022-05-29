Government aims at creating drug-free Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian flagged off a walkathon organised by a private hospital to commemorate No Tobacco Day (observed on 31st May) on Sunday.
He said that the State Food Safety Department has seized tobacco products of about 799 tonnes from more than 600 places across the State since 2013.
He said that 102 tonnes of tobacco products worth Rs 6.80 crore have been seized since the DMK came into power and 21 shops have been closed down.
"Not only have these been confiscated, but 3,063 shops have been issued warning notices. 21 stores are sealed. Although it is currently under control, the event is specially organised to create awareness among the people against the use of Tobacco. We aim to create a drug free State," he said.
He further stated that it has decided to hold a meeting with the executives of the health department, local bodies, police and traders' associations and take stern action against drug dealers across Tamil Nadu.
This year the theme of International No Tobacco Day is- ‘Tobacco: Threat to our environment”.
Over 1,500 people of various age participated in the walkathon to raise awareness against tobacco use and participants carried placards and banners to spread awareness of the ill effects of tobacco use.
Dr Mohamed Rela, Chairman of Rela Hospital said that very frequently witness the harmful effects of tobacco on its consumers, when we see patients coming to doctors with end stage carcinoma, mainly tongue, throat, liver and lungs.