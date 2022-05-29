Farmers seek meeting with CM Stalin to list requirements

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (non political) state executive committee meeting on Saturday resolved to insist the Chief Minister MK Stalin to interact with the farmers and take steps according to their needs.

The meeting was held in Tiruchy in which it lauded the early release of water from Mettur for Delta irrigation, and said that the state government should interact with the farmers from the delta region before initiating any steps including the release of any packages.

The meeting decided that the list of requirements should be made for undertaking cultivation since the water is available earlier that the usual time and submit it before the Chief Minister to give priority to their demands.

They passed a resolution to insist the CM to organise an interaction programme with the delta farmers immediately and fulfill their demands well ahead of releasing any measures for farmers.

If needed, a delegation may meet the Chief Minister personally and submit a petitio, the meeting resolved.