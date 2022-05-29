Dead infant found on rly track

TIRUPATTUR: Dead body of an one-year-old child was found on the railway track abutting the platform in Jolorpet station creating a flutter on Friday night. Phen police were on their rounds in Jolorpet railway station they found a male child wrapped in a flimsy blanket lying between the tracks on Platform Two. As the discovery was made after a Bihar-bound express train from Kerala had left the station, police who retrieved the child feel that the dead child might have been abandoned by somebody travelling in the train. The body was rushed to the Vellore government medical college for post-mortem as murder is suspected.