TamilNadu

Dead infant found on rly track

Phen police were on their rounds in Jolorpet railway station they found a male child wrapped in a flimsy blanket lying between the tracks on Platform Two.
Dead infant found on rly track
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUPATTUR: Dead body of an one-year-old child was found on the railway track abutting the platform in Jolorpet station creating a flutter on Friday night. Phen police were on their rounds in Jolorpet railway station they found a male child wrapped in a flimsy blanket lying between the tracks on Platform Two. As the discovery was made after a Bihar-bound express train from Kerala had left the station, police who retrieved the child feel that the dead child might have been abandoned by somebody travelling in the train. The body was rushed to the Vellore government medical college for post-mortem as murder is suspected.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Dead body
railway track
Jolorpet station

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in