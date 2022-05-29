BJP regime fraught with miseries: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Sunday said the eight-year BJP rule led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fraught with innumerable miseries and the government was focused on only dividing people through hate speeches.

Launching an all-out assault on the Modi regime, which completed its eighth year recently, Alagiri said, “The ruling BJP did not fulfill any of its promises in the last eight years. However, the Modi regime has ensured that it continuously engages in anti-people activities. The BJP regime is fraught with innumerable miseries and sufferings.”

Alleging that the government led by Modi was only focused on dividing people through hate speeches, the TNCC chief, in an elaborate statement recalling the failures and unfulfilled promises of the incumbent BJP regime, said the BJP regime will not succeed in covering up its economic disasters no matter how many thousands of crores it spends.

“People are ready to teach a fitting lesson to them when the elections come, ” Alagiri remarked, pointing out that as many as 3,400 communal riots have taken place in the last four years alone.

Accusing a ‘sectarian’ RSS of working without an advertisement to widen the electoral base of the BJP by exploiting the communal riots, Alagiri said that the brutality of the Modi regime was evident from it not even offering condolence and sympathy for the killings unleashed on minorities, farmers and Dalits in Unnao, Hathras, Lakhimpur Keri and Delhi.

Recalling the failure of demonetization, record-high inflation and unemployment rate, and falling rupee value with specific statistics, the TNCC chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain how many years would be required to fulfill the promises made by the BJP.

When poverty and famine were affecting the people, the wealth of a few industrialists have increased manifold, Alagiri said, referring to various studies and surveys suggesting an enormous rise in poverty and wealth cum income inequality.