Anbumani meets Stalin, EPS after elevation as PMK president
CHENNAI: PMK youth wing leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, who was unanimously elected as the new party president yesterday, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition EPS on Sunday.
Ramadoss met Stalin at hos Alwarpet residence.
PMK convened a special general body meeting in Thiruverkadu, near Chennai, yesterday. Party head G. K. Mani presided over the gathering. Secretary of the Election Working Committee A. K. Moorthy, Treasurer Thilagabama M, President of the Vanniyar Sangam Budha Arulmozhi, and President of the Social Improvement Society Sivaprakasam were among the leaders who attended.
Ramadoss, the founder of PMK, Anbumani Ramadoss, the leader of the Youth Team, were both present in the meeting.
Speaking after the meeting with Stalin, Anbumani told reporters, "This was a courtesy call with Chief Minister MK Stalin, with no political overtones. He expressed his heartfelt congratulations on my election as the new leader. I met with the CM and stressed the importance of the dam-building project. We must develop a climate change strategy and increase funding. Only then it would be fixed in the next 30-40 years".
The newly-appointed PMK president also met with Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK's co-convenor Edappadi Palaniswamy at his Greenways road residence. The former Chief Minister congratulated Anbumani with draping a shawl over him.