Anbumani meets Stalin, EPS after elevation as PMK president

Ramadoss, the founder of PMK, Anbumani Ramadoss, the leader of the Youth Team, were both present in the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting with Stalin, Anbumani told reporters, "This was a courtesy call with Chief Minister MK Stalin, with no political overtones. He expressed his heartfelt congratulations on my election as the new leader. I met with the CM and stressed the importance of the dam-building project. We must develop a climate change strategy and increase funding. Only then it would be fixed in the next 30-40 years".

The newly-appointed PMK president also met with Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK's co-convenor Edappadi Palaniswamy at his Greenways road residence. The former Chief Minister congratulated Anbumani with draping a shawl over him.