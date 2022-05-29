102 tonnes of narcotics seized in one year: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday stated that 102 tonnes of narcotics has been seized in the last one year.

He said, "As of May 23, 2021, 799.8 tonnes of narcotics were seized by the Police, Public Welfare and Food Security. CM Stalin asserted even when he was the Leader of Opposition that gutkha should not be made available. In the last one year alone, 102 tonnes of drugs worth Rs 6 crore have been seized in Tamil Nadu.

"Gutka has been sold to more than 3,000 stores and warning notices have been issued. 21 stores have been sealed. The Tamil Nadu govt has taken steps to create awareness among the people," he added.