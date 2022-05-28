Youth falls into pit dug for retention wall of Harichandra river, dies

TIRUCHY: A youth, who accidentally fell into a pit dug for retention wall, died in Nagapattinam on Friday. Akash (24), a resident from Pirinchimoolai village near Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam was returning home from his relative’s house by his bike at Alathambadi- Alangudi Road.

When he came to Puthur, he fell into a 20 feet deep pit that was dug for the construction of a retention wall for the Harichandra River in Puthur and sustained severe head injury. On seeing this, the passers by rescued and rushed him to Tiruvarur Govt Medical College Hospital.

However, he succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.

Thirukkuvalai police registered a case and are investigating.