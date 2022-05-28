TNPSC releases temporary answer keys

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released temporary answer keys for Group II and IIA papers on Saturday. Commission urged the candidates to contest within a week if they found any discrepancies or to make any suggestions in the answer key.

The commission released the answer key for three papers namely General English, General Tamil and General Studies. If candidates find any discrepancies or prefer to make new suggestions in the answer keys, they have been requested to write to TNPSC on or before June 4. “Not sure if the suggestion made by the candidates will be considered by the TNPSC, but answer keys surely help candidates to analyse their performance in the exam,”said a TNPSC aspirant.

Out of 11.78 lakh candidates registered for TNPSC Group II and IIA exam, about 9.94 lakh candidates appeared for the exam conducted on May 17. And over 1.83 lakh were absent. Candidates wrote the exam for 5,529 vacancies. Around 4.94 lakh male, 6.81 lakh female candidates and 48 trans candidates were initially registered for the exam.