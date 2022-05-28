Thank you TN for making Thursday visit memorable: PM Modi

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his Thursday visit to Tamil Nadu, during which he was given a rousing reception by the BJP workers, was memorable. In a tweet, he said thanks.

“Thank you Tamil Nadu! Yesterday’s visit was memorable,” the Prime Minister said and shared a video during his entourage featuring thousands of enthusiastic BJP workers, including women, lining up on both sides of the roads to greet him from INS Adyar to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The BJP organised two road shows—one at Swami Sivananda Salai and the other in front of Ripon Buildings near Central Railway Station —on the Prime Minister’s entourage from INS Adyar to the event venue.

AT INS Adyar, a large number of women accorded the Prime Minister with the traditional ‘Poorna Kumbham’ and released colourful balloons with the slogan “Welcome Prime Minister, Welcome Modi”, even as a large number of people, including BJP and DMK workers, carrying party flags, banners and his portraits, lined up on both sides of the road to greet him. The entire route travelled by the Prime Minister was tastefully decorated and he was treated to an array of cultural events.