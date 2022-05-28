Tamil Nadu signs pact for implementing phase-II of BharatNet

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu FiberNet Corporation Ltd, on Friday, entered into a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Pace Digitek Infra Pvt Ltd for implementing package-B of phase-II of BharatNet in Tamil Nadu, in the presence of IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj. According to the agreement, Pace Digitek Infra will execute Package-B of BharatNet covering 3,005 village panchayats in Villupuram, Erode, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Salem and The Nilgris. Already, the state had entered into MSA with L&T and ITI Ltd in October, last year, for implementing Package-C and ITI Ltd for Package D and with Polycab India Ltd for Package-A in March, this year. With the objective of connecting 12,525 village panchayats in the state with high-speed bandwidth using optical fiber cables, the Union government is implementing BharatNet in the state and has allotted Rs 1,815.31 crore. BharatNet project will provide digital services to the public at affordable cost.