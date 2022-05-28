PMK elects Anbumani Ramadoss as party president

CHENNAI: A special executive council meeting of the PMK on Saturday elected Anbumani Ramadoss as the party president. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the meeting held at Tiruverkadu.

Anbumani was the head of the PMK youth wing. Anbumani who had served as former health minister has been active in politics for the last 25 years since the Vanniyar reservation protest spearheaded by PMK in 1987. Though he carries the criticism of being a beneficiary of dynastic politics, Anbumani, unlike other wards of the political leaders, was always at the forefront in party activities for which he was announced the Chief Minister candidate in 2016 Assembly election and toured the entire State during the campaign.