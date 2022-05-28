New Pamban rail bridge to be ready by year-end

RAMESWARAM: The construction of the new Pamban bridge, a Railways’ engineering marvel, will be completed by December with an estimated cost of Rs 560 crore, officials said Saturday.

The two-km long bridge is India’s first vertical lift sea bridge which would open upwards to let big ships pass through. It is being developed by the Railway Vikas Nigam Ltd.

While an over 100-year old bridge is already in service, the new one will be more advanced. Trains can run at a maximum speed of just 10kmph on the existing bridge, while on the new bridge they can go up to 80 kmph.