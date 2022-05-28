HC refuses to stay order on fit person of Namakkal temple

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had rejected a petition, which challenged the order of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to appoint an executive officer for Arulmigu Vinayakar, Mariamman, Karuppanar and Muniappan Temples coming under the Arulmigu Kandhasamy Temple, Kalipatti, Namakkal district.

Justice VM Velumani passed the direction on disposing a petition filed by Jaganathan, a resident of Kottapalayam village.

“It is seen that there was a dispute with regard to the management of the temple as two groups claim right over the management of the temple. As per the earlier direction of the HC, the Revenue Division Officer (RDO) conducted a peace meeting and there was no conclusion arrived in the meeting. Considering the rival claim and the law and order problem, the RDO appointed a fit person/executive officer to take over the temple’s management. Therefore, the possession was taken over by the fit person on March 21 is acceptable,” the Judge noted.

Since the petitioner submitted that the fit person is in collusion with a certain rival section, which claims the right to manage the temple, the court directed the petitioner to make a fresh representation to the joint commissioner, HR&CE, Erode.