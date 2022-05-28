Fresh plea for land delays Vellore airport

VELLORE: The request for additional land from private parties near Vellore airport at Abdullapuram has reportedly further delayed the opening of the facility for commercial operations.

According to official sources, the proposed airport under the Centre’s UDAN (Ude Desh, ka Aam Naagrik) regional connectivity scheme in 2018 ran into rough as the airport authorities sought an additional 10.72 acres last year even after the district administration handed over 51 acres of government poromboke land.

Sources said, “Vellore district officials are sore that sudden requests were delaying the start of commercial operations.” Delays are not new to this project, which should have got off the ground more than a year ago. Initially, there were some hurdles in handling the Abdullapuram-Asanambut Road as it sliced through the planned runway and terminal buildings.

Officials seeking anonymity said, “this was finally resolved and today the land they needed was handed over. A mobile

ATC tower was also tried more than a year ago.”

The requested 10.72 acres involves patta lands owned by two persons. While one portion has no issues, the second parcel falls under different survey numbers with differing guideline values, which totals to nearly Rs 1 crore. “Though the requisite files have been sent to Chennai we are yet to get funds to acquire the land,” sources revealed.

AAI (Airport Authority of India) Chennai’s RED (Regional Executive Director) R Madhavan told DT Next, “once the land was allotted, left out works will expedited to ensure early project completion.”

With the project cost till date crossing Rs 60 crore, “the state government has now written to the Centre seeking clarification if the 10.72 acres will be required or can the airport works be completed without it,” an official revealed.