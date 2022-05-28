Free bus passes for students soon

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Friday said that with the schools and colleges to be reopened soon, the free bus passes for the students would be issued soon after consulting with the Chief Minister.

“Due to COVID-19, the free bus passes were not issued to the students for the last two years. With the schools and colleges set to reopen soon, the bus passes will be issued soon after taking to the notice of Chief Minister MK Stalin at the earliest,” he said after interacting with the staff of the MTC at Perambur and Aynavaram depots who are on leave for many days during the last three months.

To operate all the buses, he said that he was interacting with the staffs who have taken long leaves in the last three months in all the depots. “Even though the transport corporations are running on loss, we are operating the buses as it is for the public service,” he said, adding that 50 per cent of all the petitions received by him was with regard to seeking employment. “But the transport corporation employees should understand that absenting from the work is a loss to management and family,” he said.