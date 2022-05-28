Be courteous to public, Minister tells bus crew

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Saturday urged the MTC bus crew to treat everyone travelling in buses with love and kindness, and work in such a manner that does not give rise to any complaints.

Interacting with the employees on long leaves at Adyar and Thiruvanmaiyur depots, the Transport Minister said that departmental action would be taken against the employees who fail to attend to work for long days.

“But, we are inviting you to interact and resolve your issues. This government is very concerned about the workers. The frequent leaves taken by you would affect you during your retirement. So, I urge you to come to work regularly and help operate all the buses,” he said.

Sivasankar said that various demands of the Transport Corporation employees were under consideration of the government.

“They will be soon finalised in the wage agreement,” he assured them.