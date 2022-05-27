TNCSC quality inspector consumes poison protesting senior’s decision

TIRUCHY: A quality inspector of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) in Thanjavur attempted suicide by consuming poison alleging torture by a higher official on Thursday. However, the condition of the quality inspector, who was admitted to a hospital, was said to be stable.

Sources said that Veeraiyyan (52), quality inspector of TNCSC at Munnayampatti godown, who came to duty on Thursday, appeared to be in a frustrated mood. Suddenly, he consumed pesticide and fell down unconscious. Soon the workers rushed him to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment.

On information, Vallam police rushed to the hospital and conducted an inquiry during which Veeraiyyan told that he was involved in sending paddy loads to the Thanjavur godown on May 19 and 22. But the consignment was returned as the quality was not fit for hulling.

When Veeraiyyan asked for a reason, he was replied that it was returned on the recommendation of the deputy manager (quality control) for its poor quality.

Veeraiyyan said that he had spent around Rs 10,000 for loading the paddy and hiring lorries but the official, without consulting him, had returned the load. Upset over the deputy manager’s action, Veeraiyyan felt that the money might not be paid back.

Meanwhile, Veeraiyyan had sent a petition to the Chief Minister’s special cell to initiate action against the deputy manager.

Attempts to contact the official went futile.